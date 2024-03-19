Magicrete Completes India's First Mass Housing Project In Ranchi, Utilizing 3D Modular Precast Concrete Construction System

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 19th March 2024 - Magicrete, one of India's frontline producers of AAC Blocks, Construction Chemicals, and Precast Construction Solutions, announces the successful completion of India's first mass housing project in Ranchi utilizing the 3D Modular Precast Construction System. This project marks a significant leap forward in addressing the growing housing needs in India with speed, sustainability, and quality.



This project, which includes 1008 dwelling units, demonstrates cost parity with traditional construction methods while significantly reducing construction time by upto 40%. This not only makes housing more accessible but also showcases the potential of precast concrete technology to revolutionize the construction industry in India.



Sourabh Bansal, Managing Director of Magicrete said, "Magicrete remains committed to driving innovation and sustainable development in the construction sector, paving the way for a brighter future for India's built environment.''



''I am immensely proud of our team's dedication in bringing India's first mass housing project in Ranchi to fruition. This project not only addresses the pressing housing needs of the urban poor but also showcases the transformative potential of precast concrete technology in creating sustainable, resilient, and affordable housing solutions."



Promising dignified living for the urban poor, the project will benefit 1,008 families with affordable and durable houses requiring low maintenance. These disaster-resilient safe houses will provide a healthy and green environment for better living. The project also ensures easy accessibility to public transport, health, education, and livelihood facilities, empowering communities and fostering inclusive development.



"Magicrete's expertise in leveraging volumetric technology further enhanced the efficiency and quality of the housing units in the project. By reducing the number of elements and joints, ensuring a watertight structure, and expediting production and erection processes, the project exemplifies the potential of precast concrete technology in delivering superior housing solutions. Despite initial challenges related to land acquisition, the project was completed within 18 months, demonstrating Magicrete's commitment to timely delivery and excellence in execution."



In terms of materials, the project utilized Portland Slag Cement with a high percentage of Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBFS), reducing the carbon footprint by approximately 60%. Additionally, M-sand replaced traditional river sand in concrete production, contributing to sustainability efforts. The incorporation of rooftop solar, rainwater harvesting, solar street lights, and a sewage treatment plant further underscored the project's commitment to environmental responsibility.



Magicrete has been at the forefront of modern construction technology in India for the past decade, contributing significantly to the 'Housing for All' initiative through its innovative yet affordable construction solutions. The company is spearheaded by a team comprising graduates from prestigious institutes such as IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and IIM Lucknow and is backed by notable investors including Motilal Oswal Private Equity, India SME, and Mukul Agarwal.





About Magicrete



Founded in August 2008 and headquartered in Surat (Gujarat), Magicrete has grown to become the largest manufacturer of Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks in India.

