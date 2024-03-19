Chetu Announces Partnership With Brightspot

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chetu, a leading world-class software solutions and support services provider, is excited to announce its partnership with Brightspot, a leading content management system (CMS) provider, to deliver best-in-class capabilities as the content program evolves.



As a Brightspot partner, Chetu's expertise in CMS software development across various industries complements Brightspot's mission to provide an API-first platform that can deliver and execute CMS projects quickly.



By leveraging Chetu's expertise in custom software solutions, Brightspot's API-first platform will be open to a new audience of developers and end users. This strategic partnership empowers businesses to seamlessly elevate any existing content management system to new heights.



ï¿1⁄2We are thrilled to be partnering with Brightspot to give up-and-coming players more opportunities to grow their companies and improve their rankings,ï¿1⁄2 said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, partnership manager at Chetu. ï¿1⁄2We recognize the value that Brightspotï¿1⁄2s API-first platform brings with its headless capabilities and pre-built integrations, and we look forward to offering our expertise in CMS software development to help elevate the API-first platform even further.ï¿1⁄2



Sandeep Hulsandra, Chief Strategy Officer at Brightspot, echoed the sentiment.



ï¿1⁄2As a leader in delivering custom CMS solutions, Chetu offers unparalleled expertise to guide clients through the ever-evolving digital landscape,ï¿1⁄2 Hulsandra said. ï¿1⁄2With Brightspotï¿1⁄2s flexible, integration-ready architecture, weï¿1⁄2re excited to empower Chetuï¿1⁄2s customers with the content platform and tools they need to deliver world-class digital experiences.ï¿1⁄2



Ewing-Shaw added: ï¿1⁄2Chetu and Brightspot's powerful new partnership amplifies our shared mission: Empowering businesses with personalized customer experiences.ï¿1⁄2



For more information on Chetu's partnership with Brightspot or to request a consultation, please visit



About Chetu:



Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global custom software development and support services provider. Chetu specializes in custom CMS and API development solutions, as well as third-party API integration services using REST, SOAP, XML, and RPC API protocols that extend the functionality of current applications with new and existing systems. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 14 in the U.S., U.K., and Asia, with more than 2,800 software experts worldwide.



About Brightspot:



Brightspot is a leading content management system built to grow and adapt with any business. With the belief that technology should enable content-focused teams to work smarter, faster, and more seamlessly to move businesses forward, Brightspot has decades of collective experience supporting digital transformation efforts for some of the world's most well-known companies.



