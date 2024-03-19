Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Iranian Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday two letters from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The letters touched on the bilateral ties between the two countries and issues of common interest. The letters was handed to Deputy Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah by Iranian Ambassador to the country Mohammad Totunjy. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.