Pakistani PM Emphasize Early Implementation Of Bilateral Agreements With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 19 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has emphasized concerted efforts by Pakistan and Kuwait to ensure early implementation of their bilateral agreements in different fields, said a press release by PM House.

While talking to the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, Nassar Abdulrahman J. Almutairi who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad on Tuesday; PM Sharif said that seven agreements worth USD 10 billion were signed between the two countries in November last for collaboration in food security, water supply, hydel power, mangrove rehabilitation, technology and mines and minerals sectors.

He emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that provides a robust and efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into Pakistan.

The newly elected PM, who assumed the office this month, said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait and is desirous of further strengthening the same with a focus on trade and investment. Thanking the Kuwaiti leadership for the warm wishes and felicitations on his re-election, the Prime Minister extended an invitation to His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to visit Pakistan.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times and reaffirmed his country's strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan. On the occasion, the Prime Minister appreciated the ambassador's contribution in fostering stronger ties between the two countries, the release added. (end)

