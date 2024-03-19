Qatar Cautiously Optimistic On Gaza Ceasefire Talks - Spokesman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 19 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Tuesday its cautious optimism regarding the negotiations currently underway in Doha to stop the war on the Gaza Strip.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Majid Al-Ansari, said in the weekly media briefing, "We are cautiously optimistic about the negotiations currently taking place in Doha to stop the war on the Gaza Strip."

"The technical teams are engaged in their work, and we cannot comment on what is happening so as not to affect the progress of the negotiations," he added.

He pointed out that it is not possible to set a time frame for the talks currently, but the allocated period is linked to the exchange of proposals between the two parties and reaching solutions to the main controversial issues.

The spokesman warned against any possible attack on the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, because that "would lead to great destruction, a humanitarian catastrophe, and unprecedented atrocities." (end)

sss











MENAFN19032024000071011013ID1107997517