Kuwait Cabinet Holds Weekly Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Cabinet held its weekly session on Tuesday at Bayan Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Following the meeting, Foreign Minister and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya said that the cabinet was briefed on the visits of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saha to the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard, where he affirmed confidence in the country's security sectors, which defend and sacrifice the dear homeland.

Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Child Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Sabah informed the cabinet on the launch of an award in the name of His Highness the Amir for creativity for people with disabilities.

The Cabinet touched on the recommendation of the Ministerial Economic Affairs Committee regarding the concepts submitted by the Ministry of Finance on ways to enhance and maximize state revenues through optimal exploitation of state lands belonging to the Ministry of Finance.

Further, the Cabinet was briefed on an explanation presented by the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and the Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Dawoud Marafi, on the proposal to postpone the installments due to owners of small and medium enterprises financed by the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises Development and Care, for six months. (end)

