Kuwait Amir Visits Ministry Of Interior

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 19 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Tuesday, visited the Ministry of Interior accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir was received by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lieutenant General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Addressing the ministry's top officials, His Highness the Amir congratulated the ministry and its staff on the Holy Month of Ramadhan, praying to Allah almighty to bring back the holy month with Kuwait and its people graced with goodness and blessings.

His Highness the Amir said that the security forces have a great role to play to preserve order of the country, calling on forces to stay alert at all times in order to prevent any possible danger and harm from happening.

"We appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Interior in combating drugs, and protecting our youth, which crowned by the General Administration for Drug Control winning the competition for the best field cooperation and operational information at the Arab level," said His Highness the Amir.

During the visit, His Highness the Amir urged the top officials to continue to develop and advance security work, raise the efficiency, capacity and readiness of security personnel, develop infrastructure, provide distinguished services to citizens and residents, and continue to consolidate joint cooperation locally, regionally and internationally.

His Highness the Amir also urged for the digital transformation of all possible services provided by the Ministry of Interior in all its sectors.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah thanked His Highness the Amir for the visit. (end)

