Government Issues Memo On General Budget Law For The Fiscal Year 2024

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh issued an official memo on the implementation of the General Budget Law for the 2024 fiscal year in light of the issuance of the Royal Decree approving Law No. (1) of 2024, the General Budget Law for the Fiscal Year 2024.The government issued the memo to move forward with initiatives, projects and activities within the time frames specified for implementation, especially those related to the economic modernisation vision and the public sector development plan.The memo stressed the government's financial policy aimed at enhancing financial and monetary stability and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of public spending, ensuring the governance of public financial control procedures and reducing violations that may result from the implementation of the general budget law and to ensure follow-up achievement of the targeted outcomes n the law.In the memo, the government stressed that all government departments and units must fully adhere to the allocations earmarked for them in the General Budget Law, adhere to the provisions of the articles of the law for the fiscal year 2024, and prepare a plan for cash flows of revenues and expenditures for the fiscal year 2024.The government will require public sector departments to submit monthly financial reports to the Ministry of Finance and the General Budget Department.Government units must also provide the Finance Ministry and the General Budget Department with monthly financial reports about their revenues, expenditures and monthly account balances within ten days following the end of each month.According to the memo, government units and departments would submit quarterly reports to the General Budget Department to follow up on spending and monitor and evaluate the performance of strategic priorities, objectives and programmes in the General Budget Law for the fiscal year 2024.The Ministry of Finance would publish monthly data on developments in revenues and expenditures for government departments and units and public debt.The Ministry would limit financial transfers except for the "utmost necessity" while fully adhering to the General Budget Law provisions related to financial transfers and the obligation to pay electricity, water and energy bills.