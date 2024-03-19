Bashir Meets With UK Envoy Over Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.19 (Petra) - Head of the Lower House Friendship Association with the United Kingdom, MP Dina Bashir, said Jordanian-British relations are "historic, deep-rooted," and built on the basis of common interests.Bashir's remarks came during the association's meeting Tuesday with the British Ambassador to Amman, Philip Hall.Bashir referred to His Majesty King Abdullah II's efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza Strip, as His Majesty has sought, since the first day of the war, to establish a ceasefire and urged necessity of the continuous entry of humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave.The lawmaker also valued aid provided by Britain and its support for Jordanian airdrops in Gaza.Regarding the Palestinian cause, Bashir stressed that the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites is "historic," which requires the international community to support it.The Mp stressed the necessity of a two-state solution and establishment of an independent Palestinian state on its national soil.Bashir stressed the importance of continuing support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), to enable it to carry out its humanitarian role.Meanwhile, the envoy affirmed Britain's commitment to support Jordan in various fields, saying: "Jordan successfully achieved security and stability in a region full of conflicts, and provided a decent life for its citizens, in light of the economic conditions the world is witnessing."Jordan is a "refuge and an oasis of security and stability for refugees," he said, valuing Jordan's position on the Palestinian issue, which stipulates necessity of finding a political horizon to resolve the conflict.