JSF: Jordan Ranks 5Th Among Arabs, 55Th Globally In Gov't Readiness Index For AI, 2Nd Add

The JSF indicated in the paper that Jordan's improvement in the index for 2023 is attributed to the progress it has made in the "infrastructure and data" and "technology sector" themes by 10.8 points and 4.4 points, respectively compared to the previous year. Jordan maintained its performance almost in the third theme, "Government", which is the highest among the three themes in terms of the total number of points (67.6 points).According to the JSF, the "Government" theme has witnessed the highest progress among the three themes over the past four years, by 32.4 points between 2020 and 2023. This progress is due to the improvement in its performance in three main dimensions within this thems, the "Vision" dimension due to the launch of the "Jordanian Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Executive Plan 2023-2027", in addition to the dimensions of "Governance and Ethics" and "Digital Capabilities".The Jordanian Strategy Forum conducted relative comparisons between Jordan's performance in the sub-indicators with its counterparts from the two best countries in the region (the UAE) and at the level of lower-middle-income countries (India). This is in order to identify the sub-indicators with the weakest or strongest performance relative to those countries, in order to provide realistic recommendations that would improve Jordan's ranking at these levels.The results of the analysis showed that Jordan performed well in each of the indicators (Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Ethical Principles, Time Taken to Deal with Government Regulations, Female Graduates in Science and Technology, Fifth Generation Infrastructure, and Gender Gap in the Internet Access).In contrast, Jordan's performance was weak in each of the indicators (Trade in ICT Services (per capita), Value of Trade in ICT Goods (per capita), ICT Skills, Communication Infrastructure, and Mobile Phone Subscriptions).The forum concluded the policy paper with a set of recommendations that will help Jordan effectively utilize artificial intelligence and improve its performance in the global indicators related to this field.