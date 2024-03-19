JSF: Jordan Ranks 5Th Among Arabs, 55Th Globally In Gov't Readiness Index For AI, 1St Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The paper also reviewed the results of the "Government AI Readiness Index 2023", which aims to assess the readiness of governments in 193 countries covered by the report to deal with AI, through three main themes (government, technology sector, and infrastructure and data).The results of the analysis at the international level showed that the United States topped the list of participating countries in the report, followed by Singapore, the United Kingdom, Finland and Canada, respectively.At the regional level, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries came in the first four places among the participating Arab countries; the first being the UAE, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, in that order, followed by Jordan in fifth place at the Arab level.The results of the paper showed that there is a relative progress in the ranks of Arab countries on the index, as 11 Arab countries (including Jordan) were among the top 50% performers of the participating countries in the 2023 report, after there were only 9 Arab countries in this category in 2020.In terms of Jordan's performance, the JSF indicated that it has made significant progress over the past four years in adopting AI-related policies and technologies in several areas. This has been reflected in the improvement of Jordan's performance in the Government AI Readiness Index, as Jordan advanced in the 2023 report by 5.1 points over 2022, to rank 55 out of 193 countries.The results showed that Jordan's performance exceeded the overall average of the participating countries in the 2022 and 2023 reports, after Jordan's performance was below the average in 2020 and 2021. Jordan has achieved significant progress over the past four years by 24 ranks between 2020 and 2023, and has thus risen to the ranks of the top 30% performers.Jordan also advanced to fifth place among Arab countries in 2023, after being in ninth place in 2020, ahead of Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt and Tunisia. It also exceeded the overall average of Arab countries' performance in the 2023 report, after being below the average in the 2020 report.When comparing Jordan's performance with lower-middle-income countries, the results showed that Jordan ranked second after India, and also rose above the overall average of these countries by 20.5 points.