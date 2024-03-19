JSF: Jordan Ranks 5Th Among Arabs, 55Th Globally In Gov't Readiness Index For AI

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) -- The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) has issued a policy paper entitled "Technology and Artificial Intelligence: Jordan's Opportunity to Enhance Productivity". The paper aims to shed light on the key concepts of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on the future of work.The paper also aims to assess Jordan's readiness to adopt AI tools, based on the results of the Government AI Readiness Index 2023. Additionally, it presents recommendations for enhancing Jordan's productivity through the use of AI.In its paper, the JSF noted that the adoption of AI to develop the business environment will accelerate the implementation of the future services engine initiatives within the economic modernization vision, as well as the implementation of the government services components, government procedures, and digitization initiatives within the public sector modernization roadmap.The paper clarified the relationship between the concepts of "digital transformation" and "artificial intelligence." The former refers to the use of technology to develop and improve the way organizations work by implementing new technologies, processes, and business models to increase efficiency and productivity. The concept of artificial intelligence is a sub-field of digital transformation that involves the use of intelligent machines that can learn, think, and perform tasks that usually require human intelligence.Within the policy paper, the JSF studied a discussion paper published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2024 entitled "Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work, 2024," which discussed the potential impact of AI on the global labor market.The JSF reviewed key findings of this paper, which expects AI to affect about 40% of jobs worldwide, replacing some and complementing others. This requires balancing employment policies with technology adoption policies to achieve the public good. The proportion of jobs that could be affected by AI in advanced economies could reach 60%, of which half are expected to be positively affected by the integration of AI into work, thus boosting worker productivity. In emerging markets, jobs are expected to be affected by about 40%, while jobs in low-income countries are expected to be affected by only about 26%.