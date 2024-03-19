FIR Filed Against Deepfake Video Of Medanta Hospital Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 20 (IANS) Medanta Hospital CMD Dr. Naresh Trehan has become the target of cyber thugs, who made viral a deepfake video that purportedly shows him publicising a drug with a fake testimony by him, the police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint filed by the hospital's Assistant Vice-President (Marketing), Harish Aswani, a case was registered against unknown persons at the Cyber Police Station (East) on Monday.

The complainant said that a fabricated video had surfaced on social media which contained misleading information about medical treatment.

In the video, Trehan is shown participating in a TV show and recommending an anti-obesity medicine, the police said.

"In the fake video, Dr. Trehan purportedly talks about a particular medication. Dr. Trehan is a noted heart surgeon and such fake videos can damage the reputation of the doctor as well as that of Medanta Hospital," the complainant told the police.

"The complainant has shared the link to the video, which redirects the viewer to a video on Facebook. The matter is being probed. Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty," said a senior police officer.