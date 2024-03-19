Union Minister Scindia Speaks To Rajasthan CM Over Missing NEET Aspirant

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) A day after the kidnapping of a NEET aspirant from Rajasthan's Kota, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma regarding the matter and assured the girl's father of bringing her back home.

The Union Minister has said that investigation must be conducted as soon as possible and the girl should return home safely.

Scindia, meanwhile, also spoke to the father of the victim on phone and said, "It is now my responsibility to bring my daughter back. She is not only your daughter, but is also my daughter too."

"I have spoken to Rajasthan Chief Minister and told him to bring our daughter back home at the earliest. I have directed the Rajasthan Police to work in this direction; I stand with you at this time of crisis," the Union Minister told the girl's father.

Meanwhile, Kota police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for anyone giving information about the missing girl student.

A NEET aspirant was kidnapped from Kota on Monday in which the alleged accused made a WhatsApp call to the girl's father and demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh.

The alleged accused also sent the photo of the girl where her hands, legs and mouth were seen tied.

The girl is a resident of Sheopuri district in Madhya Pradesh.

Raghuveer Dhakad, the father of the girl, reached Kota on Monday midnight and filed a report at the Vigyan Nagar police station on Tuesday.

The police took the victim's father to the coaching institute at around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the coaching institute said that the kidnapped girl has never studied at the institute. The hostel authorities also said that the girl was not staying in its premises.

However, the girl's father said that he had sent his daughter to the coaching institute.

Kota Superintendent of Police, Amrita Duhan, has said that police teams have been formed and investigation in the case is underway.