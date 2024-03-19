IOC Sets Up Panel To Decide Russian, Belarus Nationals' Participation In Paris 2024 As Neutral Athletes; Unveils Separate Flag And Anthem For Them

(MENAFN- IANS) Lausanne, March 20 (IANS) The Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday set up a three-member review panel to decide the eligibility and suitability for participation of Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs) with Russian and Belarus passports for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris in July end this year.

The IOC EB also decided that the qualified AINs that would be invited to participate in the Paris Olympic Games will however not be part of the athletes' parade during the opening ceremony of the Games that would be held on July 26.

It was also decided that medals won by the AINs would not be displayed in the NOC medal table.

The IOC also unveiled a separate flag for the AINs and also an anthem, which does not have lyrics but only music, to be used during medal-presentation ceremonies instead of the Olympic flag and anthem that were henceforth used.

As AINs for Paris 2024 are athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport who have qualified through the existing qualification systems of the International Federations (IFs) on the field of play, the IOC decided that they should have strict monitoring whether they fulfill the requirements set by the IOC. The National Olympic Committees of Russia and Belarus are currently suspended by the IOC for their support of the war in Ukraine. The implementation follows the strict eligibility conditions that were put in place for AINs by the IOC EB on December 8, 2023, the IOC informed in a release on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the IOC EB received an update that there are currently 12 AINs with a Russian passport and seven AINs with a Belarusian passport who have qualified for the Paris Olympic Games, out of the 6,000 quota places that have already been awarded for the 2024 Olympics. The experts currently project that, under the most likely scenario, 36 AINs with a Russian passport and 22 AINs with a Belarusian passport will qualify for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The maximum number, which is unlikely to be reached, would be 55 and 28 respectively.

"These numbers have to be compared to the 330 athletes from the Russian Olympic Committee who took part in Tokyo, and the 104 athletes from the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Belarus. It is important to note that these estimates for Paris 2024 do not take into account the IOC eligibility review process, which will determine final participation," the IOC said in a release on Tuesday.

With such numbers expected and with there being fears that some of these athletes may have connections with the Russian or Belarus military, the IOC decided to establish an Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel (AINERP) to evaluate the eligibility of each athlete with a Russian or Belarusian passport who obtains, or who could obtain, a qualification place for the Olympic Games Paris 2024, and that of their support personnel.

The Panel will be composed of three members -- Nicole Hoevertsz, IOC Vice-President, Chair of the Panel, former NBA star Pau Gasol, IOC Ethics Commission representative, and Seung Min Ryu, IOC Athletes' Commission representative.

The IOC also decided to delegate to the AINERP and the IOC administration the authority to invite an Individual Neutral Athlete, and their support personnel, to participate in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The panel will also monitor the conduct of, and respect for the Principles of Participation by, all AINs and support personnel who are deemed eligible and who participate in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, including on their return after the Games, the IOC release informed.

"The AINERP will bring any matter to the IOC Disciplinary Commission for any measures or sanctions to be applied should the conduct of any AIN or their support personnel be considered contrary to the Olympic Charter, the Paris 2024 Conditions of Participation or the Principles of Participation," the IOC said.

On the occasion, the IOC also clarified that only individual athletes from Russia and Belarus will be able to qualify as AIN for the Paris Olympics and teams will not be considered. It was also reiterated that athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be eligible to be entered or to compete. Support personnel who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be entered.

Also reiterating that the sanctions against Russia and Belarus for the war against Ukraine are still in force, the IOC reaffirmed that no flag, anthem, colours, or any other identifications whatsoever of Russia or Belarus will be displayed at the Olympic Games in any official venue or any official function.

No Russian or Belarusian government or state officials will be invited to or accredited for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.