Oncology Stock News Bite - Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FUSN) Soars On News It's To Be Acquired By Astrazeneca (NASDAQ: AZN)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Biotech Stock News Bites - Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN ), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radioconjugates as precision medicines, saw a 100% gain in its stock trading this morning, currently trading at $20.9, up +10.35 or 97.23%. The stock had a morning high of $21.12.

Today Fusion announced the Company has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN ) . The acquisition marks a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments.

RCs have emerged as a promising modality in cancer treatment over recent years. These medicines deliver a radioactive isotope directly to cancer cells through precise targeting using molecules such as antibodies, peptides or small molecules. This approach has many potential advantages compared to traditional radiotherapy, including minimizing damage to healthy cells and enabling access to tumors not reachable through external beam radiation.

This acquisition complements AstraZeneca's leading oncology portfolio with the addition of the Fusion pipeline of RCs, including the Company's most advanced program, FPI-2265, a potential new treatment for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). FPI-2265 targets prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein that is highly expressed in mCRPC, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial.

The acquisition brings new expertise and pioneering R&D, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in actinium-based RCs to AstraZeneca. It also strengthens their presence in and commitment to Canada.

Fusion Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D., said: "This acquisition combines Fusion's expertise and capabilities in radioconjugates, including our industry-leading radiopharmaceutical R&D, pipeline, manufacturing and actinium-225 supply chain, with AstraZeneca's leadership in small molecules and biologics engineering to develop novel radioconjugates. Expanding on our existing collaboration with AstraZeneca where we have advanced FPI-2068, an EGFR-cMET targeted radioconjugate into Phase I clinical trials, gives us a unique opportunity to accelerate the development of next-generation radioconjugates with the aim of transforming patient outcomes."

