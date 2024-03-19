(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Litum Named to Fast Company's 2024 List for World's Most Innovative Companies Litum joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, OpenAI, and more
Houston, TX, Mar 19, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Litum, a global leader in Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. This recognition places Litum among innovators such as Nvidia, YouTube, and OpenAI, showcasing its notable impact and leadership in location technologies.
Litum has distinguished itself as number 8 in the Business Services category on Fast Company's
Most Innovative Companies
of 2024 list. The list, renowned for identifying organizations that are making remarkable strides in transforming industries and influencing society, underscores Litum's impactful presence in location technology and the wider IoT domain. With innovations that transcend traditional boundaries, Litum has set new benchmarks in
enhancing safety , efficiency, and productivity across industrial and healthcare environments.
A key driver of Litum's recognition on the MIC list has been the
impact of its forklift solutions
in industrial settings, significantly improving safety and efficiency in manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain industries. Litum's pioneering work in forklift productivity has also played a crucial role in this acclaim, demonstrating its role in optimizing industrial spaces and enabling business continuity and success.
"This year we are celebrating 20 years of growth and innovation, and this recognition comes at the perfect time. Our work in location services technologies is now setting industry standards, making jobs safer and businesses more efficient," shared Ozgur Ulku, Co-Founder and CEO of Litum. "Being recognized by Fast Company shows that our efforts matter. We will continue to build technology that makes people's lives around the world better every day. "
