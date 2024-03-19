Government Forum Reviews Relief, Humanitarian Efforts Of JHCO

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 19 (Petra) -- The Government Communication Forum held a meeting Tuesday on relief and humanitarian efforts of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in which Minister of Government Communications, official spokesman of the government, Muhannad Mubaidin and Secretary-General of the Organization Hussein Shibli took part.Mubaidin told the meeting Jordan continues efforts to stop the war on Gaza, protect civilians and maintain the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the people in the Strip, through airdrops by the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, or in partnership with friendly and Arab countries, in addition to JHCO contributions, which sends aid via relief aircraft to Al-Arish Airport, or through land posts.He praised the national role of local media in highlighting Jordan's relief and humanitarian efforts to the people of Gaza and providing live coverage of the Israeli aggression and its ongoing crimes in the Strip.Commenting on government controls of local markets, the minister said the government continues to monitor markets during the holy month of Ramadan, adding that the Prime Minister constantly instructs that commodities are sold at reasonable prices.He said the latest report of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply showed the prices of 53 staple commodities remained stable, 26 dropped and 11 increased, adding that ministry staff made visits to 2,164 establishments to ensure adherence to regulations.For his part, Shibli said that JHCO is a national, non-governmental, non-profit charitable organization that reflects the religious and social heritage of the Jordanian state.The organization, which was established in 1990, is one of the first charitable state bodies providing charitable work inside and outside Jordan, he added.Shibli stressed His Majesty King Abdullah's role as the leading supporter of the Palestinian cause in international forums, and in providing aid to the "Palestinian brothers", adding that the value of Jordanian aid to Palestine was $212.6 million before October 7.