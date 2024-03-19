Local Administration Minister Receives German Envoy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Local Administration Tawfiq Kreishan met on Tuesday with Germany's Ambassador to Jordan, Bertram von Moltke.During the meeting, Kreishan expressed his appreciation for the long-standing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, stressing the importance of the German, European, American and international positions in supporting His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts in exerting pressure on the Israeli government to stop the war on the Gaza Strip and the return of the displaced in the Strip to their homes.He underlined the importance of these countries' positions in supporting His Majesty the King to establish the two-state solution, and enable the Palestinian people to establish their state on Palestinian soil with East Jerusalem as its capital.For his part, the German envoy lauded the German-Jordanian ties, pointing to the important meeting that took place two days ago between His Majesty King Abdullah and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Aqaba, during which the issues of the region were reviewed, including the Palestinian issue and the importance of stopping the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, in addition to discussing the strong ties between the two countries, and the importance of enhancing German support for Jordan.He underscored Germany's keenness to strengthen and develop these relations in various fields, including the local administration sector.