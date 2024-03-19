Outward FDI Pace Ahead Inward FDI In Feb 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Mar 19 (KNN)

India's outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments witnessed a significant rise in February 2024, reaching USD 3.47 billion, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

This surge marks a notable increase compared to the FDI commitments of USD 2.82 billion recorded in February 2023.

The data further revealed that the sequential growth trend continued from the previous month, with FDI commitments also climbing from USD 2.18 billion in January 2024.

Breaking down the components of outbound FDI, it consists of equity, loans, and guarantees.



Equity commitments saw a decline to USD 502.14 million in February 2024 from USD 776.79 million the previous year, and notably lower than the USD 764.29 million recorded in January 2024.

Similarly, debt commitments decreased to USD 251.08 million in February 2024, down from USD 334.75 million in February 2023, and also lower than the USD 306.59 million recorded in January 2024.

However, guarantees for overseas units witnessed a substantial increase, swelling to USD 2.71 billion in February 2024 from USD 1.71 billion in February 2023.



This surge in guarantees was also markedly higher compared to the USD 1.11 billion recorded in January 2024, as per RBI data.

The surge in outward FDI commitments signals growing confidence among Indian investors in exploring opportunities beyond domestic borders.



This trend reflects positively on India's expanding presence in the global investment landscape, fostering economic growth and diversification.

(KNN Bureau)