Nirmala Sitharaman Meets ADB VP To Explore Development Collaboration

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 19 (KNN)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman engaged in discussions with Bhargav Dasgupta, Vice-President, Asian Development Bank (ADB), on Monday to explore avenues for development collaboration.

During the meeting, both parties exchanged perspectives on how ADB could partner with India to advance the development agenda further.



They also delved into strategies for leveraging ADB's convening power to engage other public and private sector entities in India's growth journey, as highlighted by the finance ministry in a post on X.

The Finance Ministry, through a post on X, stated, "Both exchanged views on how @ADB_HQ may partner with India to further the development agenda. They also discussed harnessing ADB's convening power to crowd in other public and private sector institutions to participate in India's growth."

(KNN Bureau)