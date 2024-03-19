Will Welcome Pashupati Kumar Paras If He Joins Mahagathbandhan, Says Tej Pratap Yadav

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 19 (IANS) RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav invited Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, who resigned as Union Minister on Tuesday after the NDA ignored his party in the Bihar seat-sharing deal, to join the Mahagathbandhan.

"Injustice was done to Pashupati Kumar Paras in the NDA. He should have separated a long time ago. He has made a good decision. If he joins the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, I will be the first person to welcome him," Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, said.

"The atmosphere is turning out positive for the Mahagathbandhan in the 2024 Lok Sabha election contest. The Mahagathbandhan will become stronger with his presence," he added.

On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that PM Narendra Modi had given great respect to Paras, who was a cabinet minister for a long time. "After the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, his political successor was Chirag Paswan, still Paras was given respect and a post in the Union Cabinet. Now, he has to give blessings to his nephew Chirag Paswan and take the NDA forward," he said.