Mandla Largest & Chhindwara Smallest LS Seats In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, March 19 (IANS) Mandla, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs), is the largest parliamentary seat (area wise), which has 2,624 polling booths while Chhindwara is the smallest Lok Sabha constituency, which has the lowest number (1,934) of polling booths, a top Election Commission official said on Tuesday.

Indore Lok Sabha seat has the highest number of voters in Madhya Pradesh. Overall, the state has 5.64 crore voters, of which there are 2.90 crore men and 2.74 crore women voters, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Anupam Rajan said.

Bhind Lok Sabha seat has lowest proportion (gender wise) voters -- (male 1,000 and female 854) while Balaghat stood at first position with highest number of women voters in gender proportion -- (male 1,000 and female 1,014).

Rajan told that 74,826 voters are serving in army and other central forces, while 118 are overseas voters.

"If we merge these two categories of voters with actual numbers, the total number of voters rose nearly 5.65 crore, which is the 64 per cent population of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Rajan also added that voters above 85 years will be facilitated with casting their votes from home.

"During the recent Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, this facility was given to the voters above 80 years, but now the age limit has been extended to 85 years. Forty per cent persons with disabilities will also be allowed to vote from home," the CEO said briefing the press on Tuesday.

Before addressing the media, CEO Rajan chaired a meeting with all the parties' representatives and gave them instructions related to the Lok Sabha elections to comply with.

Voting for 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases, beginning from April 19, followed by the second and third phase on April 26 and May 7.

Voting for the fourth and final phase is scheduled on May 13, while the counting for all 29 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.