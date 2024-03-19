Odido Consolidates On Netcracker Digital BSS In Major Transformation Project To Become The Telco Of The Future - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Netcracker Technology announced today that Odido, formerly known as T-Mobile Netherlands, will consolidate a number of critical processes across various brands and legacy environments onto Netcracker Digital BSS – part of the flagship Netcracker Digital Platform – including professional and support and maintenance services, as part of a large-scale digital transformation project to become the telco of the future.

Odido, which recently underwent a major rebranding that brought together multiple brands (Ben, Simpel and Tele2) and introduced its new name, aims to streamline its operational workflows. The operator is already using Netcracker Digital BSS for Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Order Management. In the transformation project, this will be expanded to Product Management (Product Catalog and Product Lifecycle Management), which will result in a number of business benefits, including faster time to market for new services; a more robust, scalable and unified platform; and an overall reduction in operational expenses due to the consolidation.

Netcracker will lead the BSS platform consolidation project, which will positively impact Odido's B2C customers through a reduction of complexity and legacy systems, modernization of the entire technology stack, cloudification of its BSS platform and enhancement of the end user experience.

“As an established customer of Netcracker's that has experienced a lot of success through our multi-year partnership, we are thrilled to continue our engagement as we launch a new brand and create the best experience for our customers,” said Lotta Gunnarsson, CIO at Odido.“While we make the journey towards becoming a techco, having a trusted partner at our side will make all the difference to our future success.”

“We are extremely proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Odido during such a pivotal time that includes rebranding, BSS consolidation and digital transformation,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker.“Our accomplishments in the past will lead to more achievements going forward as Odido reinvents itself as a techco and enjoys the results of this hard work.”

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions – including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform – value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink