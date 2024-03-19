Gramercy Funds Management LLC Names Emerging Markets Expert Hamad Almudhaf As Managing Director, Head Of International C...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Gramercy Funds Management LLC (“Gramercy”), a $6 billion, global emerging markets investment manager, today announced that Hamad Almudhaf has joined the firm in a newly created role, Head of International Capital Markets. Mr. Almudhaf will be responsible for the design and implementation of Gramercy's international expansion strategy to further enhance the firm's high quality investor relationships outside of the U.S. He will also have a principal responsibility for the continued development of Gramercy's international, commercial and capital formation strategy.

“We are thrilled to have Hamad join the Gramercy team in this critically important new role,” said Robert Koenigsberger, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Gramercy.“Over the last 25 years, Gramercy has successfully established the firm as a prominent global emerging markets investment management company. Hamad's proven track record of success will further advance our leading position in emerging markets and private credit, and ensure we deliver on our core mission while providing clients with a better approach to emerging markets.”

“We are delighted that Hamad is joining Gramercy,” said Mohamed El-Erian, Chair of Gramercy.“His expertise, experience and accomplishments are not just important supplements to the firm's resources but also enablers of its further success. We look forward to having him on our team.”

Mr. Almudhaf has over fifteen years of financial markets experience in investment banking and international capital markets and has established a diverse set of important global investor relationships. More recently, Mr. Almudhaf has worked closely with the Gramercy investment team, sourcing and structuring unique investment opportunities while in his senior role at J.P. Morgan's fixed income franchise in New York City. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Mr. Almudhaf began his investment banking career with Itaú Unibanco, specializing in fixed income credit markets and special situations investments in Latin America. In his new capacity, Mr. Almudhaf will be based in Gramercy's headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut and responsible for shaping the firm's international goals and objectives for growth and expansion.

“We are pleased to announce that Hamad has joined Gramercy,” said Tom Humphrey, President and Senior Partner of Gramercy.“Hamad is extremely well regarded and an experienced global markets professional. His technical expertise, cross-regional experience, and commercial skills will be immediately additive for Gramercy worldwide.”

“I have been working closely with the Gramercy team for many years,” said Mr. Almudhaf.“I am excited to join a team of highly respected, skilled and dedicated global emerging markets professionals. Gramercy's rigorous investment process creates unique opportunities for clients to deploy capital and I'm looking forward to originating high quality investment solutions across international capital markets.”

Mr. Almudhaf graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with a triple Concentration in Finance, Strategic Management and Legal Studies & Business Ethics. Mr. Almudhaf is a CFA® charterholder.

About Gramercy:

Gramercy is a global emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, Connecticut with offices in London, Buenos Aires, Miami, West Palm Beach and Mexico City, and dedicated lending platforms in Mexico, Turkey, Peru, Pan-Africa, Brazil, and Colombia. The $6-plus billion firm, founded in 1998, seeks to provide investors with a better approach to emerging markets, delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes, including multi-asset, private credit, public credit, and special situations. Gramercy's mission is to positively impact the well-being of our clients, portfolio investments and team members. Gramercy is a Registered Investment Adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a Signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAMI) and a Supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Gramercy Ltd, an affiliate, is registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

