Laserfiche Announces 2024 Run Smarter® Award Winners

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Laserfiche - the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation - today announced the winners of the 2024 Laserfiche Run Smarter® Awards. The Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards were first launched in 2005 to honor people and organizations around the world that use Laserfiche to improve productivity, build innovative processes and achieve exceptional business results.

“The Run Smarter Awards acknowledge and celebrate individuals, teams, and organizations that use Laserfiche to inspire digital transformation, either within organizations, the wider Laserfiche community, or across the world,” said Karl Chan, CEO of Laserfiche.“We're excited to recognize this year's winners, who have innovated, developed and optimized Laserfiche solutions that drive meaningful digital experiences across multiple industries in a time of rapid technological change.”

Congratulations to the 2024 Run Smarter Award winners:



Laserfiche Advocate of the Year: Blake Smith, Senior Analyst, Business Systems, Circle K

Nien-Ling Wacker Visionary: Joel Manfredo, Chief Information, Innovation and Digital Officer, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans (MPI)

Tom Wayman Digital Transformation Leader of the Year: Odhran O'Brien, Archdiocesan Archivist, Director, Archives and Information Governance, Archdiocese of Perth (Catholic Development Fund)

Solution Marketplace Submission of the Year: Discrimination Reporting Form | Submitted by Rob Banks, GIS Coordinator and Business Systems Analyst, City of Salem, Massachusetts

Laserfiche Program of the Year: MilliporeSigma Global Packaging Materials Team

Laserfiche Team of the Year: IT Department, SIU Medicine

Best Program ROI: MSIG Hong Kong Change-Maker of the Year: DHL Aviation

Learn more about the Laserfiche Run Smarter Award winners here .

The winners of the Laserfiche Run Smarter Awards will be celebrated during the 2024 Laserfiche Empower conference. Click here to register for the conference.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry - including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing - use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink