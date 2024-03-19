BTC/USD Signal Today - 19/03: Bearish BTC/USD Drop (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 13th March was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels were hit that day's BTC/USD Signals



Risk 0.75% per trade. Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday.



Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $59,544.

Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $66,480, $68,852, or $72,212.

Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.





The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD analysis last Wednesday that we were seeing some bullish short-term price action , so there were signs that the price was going to make another record today. I saw two consecutive higher hourly closes above the all-time high of $73,054 as a potentially good entry signal. This gave a long trade entry, but the trade went nowhere, with the price basically unchanged at the end of the day. I was at least correct about the price rising to make a new record high.

The technical picture is now considerably more bearish as the price continues to fall away from the record high last week. The short-term price action is notably bearish, and there are no obvious support levels below until $60,000 is reached. We are seeing consecutive lower candlesticks on the hourly chart, and I think that if this bearish pattern continues, we are likely to see the price fall strongly to the $60,000 area.

I think the best approach today will be to go short on strong bearish momentum, targeting the $60,000 price area.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding the US Dollar.

