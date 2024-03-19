Fast Company Recognizes Argyle Among The Most Innovative Companies Of 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 19, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Argyle, the leading provider of direct-source income and employment data, has been named one of 2024's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company . After evaluating a field of thousands of organizations worldwide, Fast Company editors, reporters and contributors ranked Argyle #5 globally for innovation in the Personal Finance category.







Image caption: Argyle logo.

Argyle was recognized for its automated verification of income and employment (VOIE) platform that gives financial service providers direct-source access to real-time income and employment data so they can build better, more efficient products, workflows and experiences. In 2023, after introducing multiple new platform features and adding thousands of employers to its data network, Argyle grew the volume of consumer verifications it fulfilled by 100% year over year and welcomed more than 90 new business customers across mortgage lending, personal lending, banking, background screening and tenant screening.

“Argyle thrives on tackling age-old challenges with new approaches,” said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman.“We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as a global innovation leader in the personal finance space. We couldn't have done it without the partnership of our customers and integration partners. When it comes to making a difference for consumers, we are in it together.”

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year,” said Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Brendan Vaughan.“We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future.”

Since 2008, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies has been the definitive source for recognizing the organizations that are transforming industries and shaping society. Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies list honors 606 organizations across 58 sectors whose innovative technologies are revolutionizing the business world. To view the complete list, visit most-innovative-companies/list .

About Argyle:

Founded in 2018, Argyle is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management. Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows-including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments-so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle largely serves the mortgage, background check, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy.

For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit .

To stay up to date on all Argyle news, sign up for our newsletter here: blog/ .

Tags: @withArgyle @FastCompany #FCMostInnovative

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Leslie W. Colley

Depth for Argyle

...

(678) 622-6229

News Source: Argyle