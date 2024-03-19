Tourism Industry Grossed USD 38 Billion In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Last year's revenue from the tourism industry in Brazil grew by 7.8 percent, adding to BRL 189.4 billion (USD 37.8 billion), Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (FecomercioSP) reported. The data refers to the revenue grossed by tourism enterprises and services in the country.

The 2023 figure is said to cement the recovery of the industry, one of the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. December alone posted a increase of 1.1 percent over the same month in 2022, up BRL 18.1 billion (USD 3.6 billion) - the best result for a single month since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

The positive annual result was mainly driven by activities such as hire of means of transport, up 18.3 percent in the period. Only the road travel segment did not perform well in 2023, with a four percent decline.

The outcome for December was driven by the accommodation segment, which rose 15.7 percent, and by air transport sales (4.4%). Vehicle agencies also improved their performance (10.8%), cementing the positive year, as did the food segment, with restaurants and bars (8%). On the other hand, there was a drop in road transport, down 19.9 percent compared to December 2022.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Liot Jean Marie/Hemis/AFP

