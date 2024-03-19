The Bank Of Japan Lifted Rates, But Not Yen

The Bank of Japan raised its key interest rate, becoming the last of the world's central banks to abandon its negative interest rate policy.



The BoJ raised the rate from -0.1% to a range of 0.0% to 0.1%. The central bank will charge 0.1% on commercial banks' balance sheets, the first time it has done so since 2016. The BoJ also declined to make further purchases of real estate ETFs and trusts and to control the yield curve. For now, however, the central bank will keep its purchases of government bonds“at roughly the same level”.



Ironically, Japan's last rate hike cycle began in 2006, and the last (second) hike in February 2007 was six months before the Fed's first cut. In other words, it was a belated move when the world's central banks were already on the eve of a policy reversal. Now, the dissonance is even more striking, with the March hike in Japan coming some three months before the expected Fed cut.



The rationale for the hike was the most significant wage increase in more than three decades, as agreed with the unions, as well as inflation above the 2% target for the past 22 months.

