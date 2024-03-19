Shining Like Stars: Part One

(MENAFN- The Post) Last week, in a piece titled“Hope Springs Eternal”, I wrote about the relative values of (leftist) political commitment and Christian faith in a world that is beset with violence, poverty and oppression. Now I'm offering a review of a book by Lindsay Brown titled Shining Like Stars: The power of the gospel in the world's universities, which explores the work of evangelical students in propagating the Christian faith in some of the world's most dangerous countries, such as Columbia, China, Russia, Sudan and the DRC. Countries where despair seems to be a pretty rational response to the lives that huge numbers of people are forced to lead. I shall concentrate on cases where that effort to spread the Christian faith is allied to a commitment to agitate for better political and social conditions.

As an aside, I begin by quoting Will Shoki, editor of the invaluable online opinion journal Africa is a Country. I know I've mentioned him at least once in previous weeks, but that is because they are so good. In a piece Shoki wrote for the edition of March 4th this year, he records the Marxist philosopher Slavoj Zizek's reference to“the courage of hopelessness”, whereby“it is only when we despair and don't know anymore what to do that change can be enacted.” Shoki adds:“I have never been quite sure what this means - in fact, I have never been quite sure what Zizek means about anything.” Which is to say, Zizek is a pretty difficult read, but his work is a nut it's well worth cracking.

Be that as it may. Let us turn again to the question how, in a harsh world largely run by greedy, selfish, murderous brutes, a dedication to the message of the gospels and a commitment to political and social transformation can be a joint life-saver.

Lindsay Brown, the author of the book I'm reviewing, was for many years General Secretary of the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES). Towards the end of his book there is an Appendix in which he lists around 150 student organisations worldwide that are affiliated to IFES. Many countries where IFES-allied groups have a strong presence are only nominally Christian, many others (for example, China and the Gulf States) are hostile to the gospel. In Lesotho - where neither of these impediments holds - the relevant body is called the Scripture Union of Lesotho, Tertiary Ministry (SULTM); as Brown's book doesn't touch on Lesotho, I'd be very interested to hear from my readers about the activities of SULTM.

The first chapter of Shining Like Stars is titled“Never Underestimate What Students Can Do.” This begins by recounting the story of Daniel and his three fellow captives in Babylon under the tyrant Nebuchadnezzar, the story that ends with three of the young Jews being saved by their faith when they are cast into the burning fiery furnace. Then there are reminders of the long history of evangelism in western Europe, followed by the observation:“world mission is less and less about westerners going elsewhere to serve Christ, but about believers from everywhere going everywhere . . . for example, during the twenty years of civil war in Chad its displaced students, sent by the government to study in other countries, founded IFES movements in Niger, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and Burkina Faso.”

One of the first of many testimonies the book contains is, however, from a female British student of Russian, identified simply as Elizabeth, who travelled as an evangelist to one of the -stan countries, former Soviet republics of Central Asia (which of the former -stans this was isn't specified). It was a perilous but highly successful mission. Elizabeth records:“My birthday was fun. I had five cakes and three parties. They really know how to make cakes here!” Not much peril involved in that, you might say. But then Lindsay Brown notes that many sensitive words in Elizabeth's testimony have the letter“x” inserted in them and explains that this was to escape electronic surveillance.

And so it seems being an IFES evangelist can be a bit like being James Bond, except more graceful. The second chapter in Brown's book is titled“Our Sovereign God and Human Courage” and that's where I'll pick up the story next week, as well as detailing the activities IFES evangelists organize to attract students to the gospel. And then - after all, the chief focus of this piece - how they strategise evangelical work in relation to the advocacy of political and social transformation.

To be concluded

Chris Dunton