EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eckert & Ziegler Completes Change of Legal Form to SE

19.03.2024 / 10:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin, 19.03.2024. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700) today completed its change of legal form to a Societas Europaea (SE) with entry in the company's commercial register and will in future operate as Eckert & Ziegler SE.

Eckert & Ziegler SE has a dualistic management system consisting of a management body (Executive Board) and a supervisory body (Supervisory Board). The corporate bodies of Eckert & Ziegler SE are therefore, as at Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG, the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board, and the General Meeting.

All shareholders hold the same number of shares in Eckert & Ziegler SE as they did in Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG before the change of legal form. The number of no-par value shares issued remains unchanged. Trading will continue seamlessly. The conversion in the shareholders' securities accounts will take place automatically. The previous ISIN DE0005659700, WKN 565970 and the ticker symbol EUZ will remain unchanged.

About Eckert & Ziegler.

Eckert & Ziegler SE with more than 1.000 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.



Your contact:

Eckert & Ziegler SE, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations

Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, ... ,







19.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG Robert-Rössle-Str.10 13125 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 941084-138 Fax: +49 30 941084-112 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005659700 WKN: 565970 Indices: SDAX, TecDax, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1862077