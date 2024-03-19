Over 2 Lac Artisans To Receive Rs 15,000 E-Vouchers Under PM Vishwakarma Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar

19 (KNN) More than 2,00,000 qualified artisans and craftsmen, having finished their initial basic training through the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, are set to benefit from e-vouchers valued at Rs 15,000 for the procurement of modern toolkits.

“Out of over 700,000 people registered under the scheme, over 200,000 have completed the basic training and have been assessed. They are being provided with e-vouchers so that they can avail modern tools related to their trade,” people familiar with the development said.

The scheme, launched in September 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facilitates individuals who have undergone basic training and skill assessment to avail a toolkit incentive of up to Rs 15,000 through e-vouchers. These vouchers enable them to purchase contemporary tools suitable for their respective trades from designated centers.

In addition to the toolkit incentive, participants are also eligible to access the first tranche of credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh under the scheme for fostering enterprise development.

The initial training, spanning 5-10 days, focuses on skill enhancement under the guidance of certified trainers in classroom settings, supplemented by practical training equipment and tools.

Upon completion of the basic training, candidates undergo an independent assessment, leading to the provision of a National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) certification to successful individuals.

The emphasis lies on acquainting eligible candidates with the latest tools and techniques, aiming to foster entrepreneurship and maximise the utilisation of low-interest rate loans offered under the scheme to expand their enterprises.

Data from the Vishwakarma portal reveals that nearly 15 million individuals applied for the scheme, with close to 700,000 deemed eligible after undergoing a comprehensive three-stage verification process at the gram panchayat, district, and state levels.

Among the 18 trades covered by the scheme, tailoring boasts the highest number of eligible beneficiaries (370,000), followed by masons (101,600), carpenters (55,600), and barbers (27,800).

Karnataka leads among states and union territories with 173,000 eligible participants, followed by Gujarat (100,000), Andhra Pradesh (61,500), and Jammu & Kashmir (56,200).

