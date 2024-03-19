DPIIT Aims To Engage With Industry To Promote UNNATI Industrial Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 19 (KNN) Balamurugan D, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), has outlined plans to intensively promote the Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrial Scheme 2024, known as UNNATI, across all states, aiming to engage with industry stakeholders directly.

Emphasising the pivotal role of the manufacturing and service linked incentive (MSLI) component within UNNATI, Balamurugan highlighted its focus on encouraging investments in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has voiced strong support for the Government's recent UNNATI Scheme announcement, foreseeing it as a catalyst for unprecedented growth in Northeast India, thereby positioning the region as an appealing emerging market for global investors.

Noteworthy is the substantial budget allocation of Rs 10,037 crores dedicated to creating 83,000 employments over the next decade, underscoring the Government's commitment to fostering sustainable livelihoods in the region.

CII has also commended the Government's strategic balance between promoting investment and environmental protection, particularly through its encouragement of "Green industry" initiatives in the Northeast Region.

In a recent interaction, CII engaged with Joint Secretary Balamurugan to delve into the potential benefits of the new Industrial Policy for the Northeast.

Balamurugan highlighted UNNATI's potential to streamline compliances and underscored its focus on timely project implementation.

Additionally, he highlighted the Scheme's provision for unit expansion, which is poised to yield benefits for existing units operating in the region.

