Made-In-India Semiconductor Chip To Be Launched By December 2024: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 19 (KNN) India is on the brink of a significant milestone in the semiconductor industry, as confirmed by Union Minister for Communications and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Tuesday.

During his address at CNN-News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Vaishnaw announced that India is poised to unveil its inaugural indigenous semiconductor chip by December 2024.

He stressed the pivotal role of conviction and appropriate policies in accomplishing this remarkable feat, asserting,“Without conviction and the right policies, something like this cannot happen.”

He underscored the universal significance of semiconductor chips, highlighting their indispensable role in an array of electronic products, spanning from lights to trains, missiles to aeroplanes, and refrigerators.

This announcement marks a significant stride for India's technological prowess and self-reliance in the semiconductor domain, signalling a promising future for indigenous innovation in the country's electronics and IT sector.

(KNN Bureau)