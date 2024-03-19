Guidelines Issued For Incubation Centre Registration For Wood Product Innovation

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Mar 19 (KNN)

The Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST), Bengaluru, a research institute under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), has launched an Incubation Centre to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the field of wood products.

With a vision to nurture a culture of invention and entrepreneurship, the ICFRE-IWST Incubation Centre aims to focus on identifying problems and developing innovative solutions that can be commercialised into viable business ventures.



The centre's mission is to facilitate product development by leveraging its resources and expertise.

The Incubation Centre will identify areas for proof of concepts, prototype development, and translate them into marketable products. It will conduct hackathons and wood camps to engage students, faculty, stakeholders, and community inventors. Additionally, the centre will inculcate the generation of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) among participants.

Interested students, faculty, stakeholders, community inventors, and entrepreneurs can register by submitting the necessary data in the Registration Form and paying a deposit of Rs 10,000 to ICFRE-IWST.

Upon registration, incubatees must sign a Memorandum of Association with IWST and bear the costs of materials for prototype development, machine usage charges, and any other financial obligations agreed upon in the Memorandum.

The Incubation Centre offers a 250 sq. workspace equipped with modern wood-working machinery, an IT cell, and a library to access knowledge in wood science and technology.



Experienced scientists and technical officers from ICFRE-IWST's Wood Properties and Processing (WPP) Division and Plywood and Panel Product Technology Division will guide and assist participants in transforming their invention ideas into business models.

Fields of incubation include wood and bamboo-based products, engineered wood, wood polymer composites, wood modification, wood and lignocellulose panel products, forest protection, tissue culture, and forest management and certification.

(KNN Bureau)