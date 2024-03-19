Americans Share Their Must-Haves For True Comfort

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Marie Haaland // SWNS

Only a fifth of Americans have experienced“true comfort” in the past 24 hours, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 general population Americans revealed that true comfort - feeling completely relaxed or at ease - can be hard to come by, as just 21% have experienced this within the past day.

The survey also found that the average American polled only feels comfortable for a third of the day, about eight hours.

Despite potentially harsh temperatures and gray skies, prioritizing well-being this winter is important, and respondents were asked what their preferred way to find comfort is.





Commissioned by Serta and conducted by OnePoll, the survey revealed that more than anything else, taking a nap (47%) was the top way respondents found true comfort.

This was followed by taking a walk outside (41%), with having a spa day (36%) rounding out the top three ways respondents prefer to find comfort in their day.

And as the temperatures drop, respondents said they also find true comfort by taking a hot bath (34%) and creating the perfect temperature at home (25%) - which was determined to be 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

“For more than 90 years, Serta has been dedicated to offering consumers comfortable sleep products,” said Anne Edwards, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing, Serta.“With winter being in full swing, finding comfort within these chillier months is integral in being able to achieve your best sleep. It's important for everyone to take the time to identify the personal touches they need to be well-rested.”

Catching some shut-eye is clearly a crowd favorite, but actually nodding off can be tricky for some - which is why 86% use a sleep or relaxation trick to help them catch some z's.

While 46% of Americans surveyed who use a trick still count sheep to help them sleep, survey respondents detailed their must-haves to drift off to dreamland, with bedding revealed to be high in popularity.

Half of respondents said using fresh sheets or pillowcases helps them fall asleep, and 43% said using their favorite pillow. Millennials were more likely to attribute a good night's sleep to fresh sheets (51% vs. 45%), while baby boomers were more likely to depend on their favorite pillow (55% vs. 43%).

When it comes to blankets, Americans are split if they make the final cut in their nighttime routine, as 54% need to be either fully or partially covered.

“Whether it's your favorite pillow, blanket or sheets, prioritizing comfort by creating a sleep space you love can go a long way this winter,” shared Edwards.“We know how important a good night's sleep is, especially during these colder winter months, which is why we work to provide superior comfort.”

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Serta between Nov. 27 and Nov. 28, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll , whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR ) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR ).