Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Targets The U.S. Zero Operating Emissions Market

Correlate Energy, a publicly traded distributed energy solutions company, has positioned itself as the go-to company given the federal government's push for greener buildings

The government's proposed definition of zero operating emissions buildings, seeks consistency with a framework for long-term goal-setting Correlate understands these changing tides and, through its three-pronged strategy, offers building owners and management the most technologically efficient and cost-effective ways to go green

Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a publicly traded company positioned to capitalize on America's move toward efficient energy sourcing and use, is aware of the growing pressure for buildings to become more energy efficient. This follows the federal government's aggressive push for greener structures and its proposed definition geared toward increasing standardization, consistency, transparency, and accountability.

According to federal definitions, a zero operating emissions building is“Highly energy efficient, free of on-site emissions from energy use, and powered solely by clean energy sources.” The objective of this definition is to achieve consistency and lay down a framework for long-term goal setting. It leverages a...

