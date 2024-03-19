Biomednewsbreaks Clene Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CLNN) Work In Nanotechnology Highlighted In 'First In Human' Podcast

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was featured in a recent episode of First in Human, a biotech-focused podcast featuring interviews with industry leaders and investors to learn about their journeys to in-human clinical trials. Hosted by Vial EVP Rich McCormick, the podcast is available for on-demand listening on

First in Human by Vial . Rob Etherington, president, director and CEO of Clene joined the program to highlight information about the company's work in the field of nanotechnology.“For decades...the idea of a therapeutic elemental metal having some medicinal efficacy has been well understood. We at Clene had the idea to combine this with the mechanism of a nanotherapeutic, providing, at the atomic level, the ability to drive energy into the failing mitochondria that powers your and my brain,” Etherington said during the interview.

“We first completed some translational medicine work, whereby we were able to show that our drug taken orally got into the stomach then into the bloodstream and then across the blood brain barrier to drive the key bio energetic metabolites that you and I rely upon for energy... we were able to reverse the clock potentially by decades, in terms of key bioenergetic metabolites. We then proceeded into two amyotrophic lateral sclerosis ('ALS') studies and one multiple sclerosis study, all of which have concluded in the past 18 months. These studies have shown the ability of CNM-Au8(R) to improve function, which can be translated as how to improve the way patients move and walk and talk and eat and chew and breathe.”

About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

