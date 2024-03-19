Biomednewsbreaks Healthlynked Corp. (HLYK) Welcomes Seasoned Tech, Product-Development Veteran As New CTO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) HealthLynked (OTCQB: HLYK) , a leader in healthcare technology innovation, announced that Chris Hall will the company's new chief technology officer (CTO). Hall has gained invaluable expertise in technology and product development throughout his career; specifically, he has been involved in the launch of more than 100 products, has been responsible for more than a dozen patents and has managed global diverse teams. He comes to HealthLynked from Battelle, where he served as a senior product portfolio manager, and from HF Scientific, where he served as manager of new product development. Prior to that, he spent almost 20 years with Siemens and its affiliates, where he worked on teams that developed cutting-edge technologies for the global market. At HealthLynked, Hall will be charged with managing the company's technology strategy, with a focus on the development and coordination of innovative healthcare solutions.“Chris joining us marks a transformative step forward,” said HealthLynked CEO Dr. Michael Dent in the press release.“His leadership in managing our global teams, especially in the development of innovative projects like ARI, is invaluable. His track record of securing patents and pushing technological boundaries aligns perfectly with our mission.”

To view the full press release, visit



About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to enhancing healthcare by facilitating the efficient exchange of medical information between patients and providers. The company's cloud-based HealthLynked Network empowers members to actively manage their healthcare, providing a centralized and secure location for their medical data, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records. Healthcare providers in the network benefit from improved patient care and key insights into their practice operations. Additionally, the company's preferred providers can leverage HealthLynked's marketing tools to engage patients, ensuring better patient compliance and optimized scheduling. To avail these services, providers need to claim their profiles and complete the necessary steps to become an in-network provider. For more information about the company, please visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN