Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Closes Multiple Global Distribution Deals Eyes 2024 As Its Best Year Yet

SenesTech, a rapidly growing company specializing in highly effective fertility control solutions for animal pests, recently announced multiple product distribution deals outside the U.S.

In Europe, it entered into an agreement with Q-chem, a pest control product supplier in The Netherlands

In Australia, SenesTech entered into an agreement with Evicom, an environmental management firm with distribution in the country, as well as in New Zealand and the surrounding region In Asia, the company partnered with Agro Technic PTE Ltd, a pest control product manufacturer and distributor headquartered in Singapore

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES), a rodent fertility control solutions provider, and the inventor of the only EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, is pleased to announce multiple distribution deals globally in what marks a huge milestone for the company, just two months into the new year. These deals bring YTD 2024 total revenue up more than 80% compared

to YTD 2023.

SenesTech also announced its foray into the European market with its distribution agreement with Q-chem, a pest control product supplier in the Netherlands. The move looks to tap into the growing demand for pest control products and services since the country first implemented an...

