Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc.'S (NASDAQ: CISO) CHECKLIGHT(R) Proven Effective To Significantly Reduce Cyber Loss

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, has successfully tested the effectiveness of its CHECKLIGHT(R) Endpoint Detection and Response (“EDR”) solution under strenuous and highly targeted environments. Through actuarial data collection over the past year, CISO found that its solution significantly reduced the number and severity of cyber losses to the very low single digits for users of the technology.“The use of financially protected technologies is just now starting to gain attention in the marketplace as an affordable and immediate option to reduce risk exposure and provide some level of business assurance,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett.“At CISO Global, we remain committed to addressing the needs of the small to mid-sized businesses, and this is yet another way we are delivering unprecedented value to our clients.”

About CISO Global Inc.

CISO Global, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Top #25

managed cybersecurity and compliance services provider

that is delivering innovative solutions through its newly developed AI and ML-powered product portfolio. The company protects the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and ensures their compliance obligations are being met.

.

