Investornewsbreaks - Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FRA: 7HIA.F) Demonstrates 'Game-Changing' ZVS Traction Inverter

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean-technology company redefining power-conversion technologies, has successfully completed the first in-vehicle demonstration of its Zero Voltage Switching (“ZVS”) traction inverter. According to the announcement, the demonstration took place in a Hercules Electric Mobility powered e-boat on Orchard Lake, north of Detroit, Michigan. The company called the ZVS traction inverter a“transformative leap in power inverter capabilities” and noted that the demonstration was the first time the technology has been tested outside of a lab environment. Hillcrest partnered with Hercules Electric Mobility, a leading player in electric mobility solutions, for the demonstration. Hercules is working to bring electric propulsion systems to market for recreational boating and marine applications through its Hercules Electric Marine brand. The collaboration reflects Hillcrest's dedication to the deployment of its innovative technologies into real-world applications.

“This successful in-water demonstration represents a crucial milestone for Hillcrest, marking the first time Zero Voltage Switching has been shown to work in the field and reinforcing our position as an emerging leader in clean technology innovation,” said Hillcrest Energy Technologies CEO Don Currie in the press release.“We look forward to working with Hercules Electric Mobility on further collaboration on a potential commercial supply agreement. As the company continues to push the boundaries of power conversion technologies, the ZVS traction inverter promises to be a game-changer in the quest for more efficient, cost-effective, and reliable electrical systems.”

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Ltd.

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean-technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

