Investornewsbreaks Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) Subsidiary Receives Order Following Successful POC

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) , an innovator in automotive vision systems, and its wholly owned subsidiary Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., has received an order from a leading global Japanese vehicle manufacturer. The order comes after two phases of a paid proof-of-concept (“POC”) were successfully completed. The POC was designed to evaluate the added value and capabilities of Eye-Zone(TM) as a software vehicle-to-everything (“V2X”) communication layer. Foresight called the successful completion a“significant milestone,” observing that it demonstrated the feasibility and possible benefits of using Eye-Net technology in the automotive industry. Eye-Zone
is Eye-Net's Linux-based solution, which offers Eye-Net's unique V2X technology to the automotive industry. The technology sends alerts and indications to the driver, and provides real-time location and movement characteristic streaming indicating road users in the vicinity of the vehicle. Eye-Zone is designed for easy integration into various automotive systems, including advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”), navigation systems and infotainment systems.
“The parties have decided to proceed to the next phase of the project,” stated Foresight Autonomous Holdings in the press release.“In this phase, the vehicle manufacturer will assess the potential of Eye-Zone
to act as key infrastructure for point-to-point transmission of safety messages between the vehicle and designated users in the same vicinity. This unprecedented capability will potentially facilitate seamless communication between vehicles and all road users and help, in particular, vulnerable road users. Upon successful evaluation, the parties will explore potential commercial opportunities.”
About Foresight
Autonomous Holdings Ltd.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings is a technology company developing smart multispectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the company's wholly owned subsidiaries - Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. - Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions. Foresight vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (“3D”) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time, precollision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics. For more information, visit the company's website at
