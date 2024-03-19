Investornewsbreaks Essential Portfolio Picks Showcased In Best Stocks Article

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Best Stocks recently published an article titled“Essential Picks: 3 Stocks You Can't Afford to Ignore.” The piece, written by Roberto Liccardo, discusses a profound transformation of the stock market landscape, where traditional performance metrics are overshadowed by the influence of artificial intelligence (“AI”).“The success stories of companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) , Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) , Meta (NASDAQ: META) , and AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) underscore AI's pivotal role in driving stock prices to unprecedented heights. Conversely, companies that neglect to prioritize AI, such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in its recent pivot towards AI initiatives, risk falling behind in the ever-evolving market landscape,” the article reads.“Nvidia is part of The Magnificent Seven, alongside Microsoft in first place, Apple in second, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in fourth, Meta (formerly Facebook) in sixth, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in seventh. Nvidia stands in third place. However, I'm wondering whether it is 'Magnificent Seven' or 'Magnificent One' since yesterday, while all companies were in the red, with Apple losing almost 3%, Tesla almost 8%, and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) 3.05%, Nvidia gaining almost 6%.”

