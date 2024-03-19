'Buildings For All Logar Courts To Be Built Next Year'

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): All district courts in central Logar province would get buildings during the next solar year, an official said on Tuesday.

Governor Mawavi Ziaurrahman Madani told a gathering that in line with the orders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) courts in Mohammad Agha, Khoshi, Baraki Barak and Azra districts would get buildings.

He said this infrastructure work would be completed during one year and the budget for this purpose would be provided from the development funds.

Mawlavi Ziaurrahman said:“In the majority districts of Logar province, the judicial institutions were without buildings and their employees are facing a lot of problems.”

Justice, urban development, agriculture municipal departments and a number of professional engineers had been tasked to build standard buildings in the districts for the district courts.

It is worth mentioning that employees of the district courts currently operate in the Police Headquarters due to the non-availability of their own buildings.

