US Asks Pakistan, Afghanistan To Exercise Restraint

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Biden administration has asked Pakistan to exercise restraint in its counter-terrorism efforts in Afghanistan.

Urging both sides to talk out their differences, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre underlined the need for protecting civilians.

In a predawn attack on Monday, Pakistani planes pounded alleged Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in Afghanistan's Khost and Paktia provinces.

In a tit-for-tat response, the Ministry of Defence in Kabul said, Afghan forces targeted Pakistan's military posts.

“We are aware of the reports that Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan in response to an attack in Pakistan on Saturday at a military post,” the spokesperson said.

She deeply regretted the loss of life and injuries during the attacks on both sides of the Durand Line.”

Jean-Pierre called on IEA to ensure terrorist attacks were not launched from Afghan soil.“We urge Pakistan to exercise restraint and ensure civilians are not harmed in counterterrorism efforts.”

