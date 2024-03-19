Health Ministry, National Training Academy Sign Cooperation Protocol

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In a significant move to enhance healthcare services, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, and Rasha Ragheb, Executive Director of the National Academy for Training and Rehabilitation of Youth, have signed a cooperation protocol. This agreement aims to provide comprehensive training programs and consultations across various fields.

The Ministry stated that this initiative aligns with its commitment to delivering superior health care and advancing the health system. It focuses on improving the administrative, leadership, clinical, and medical skills of its workforce to meet developmental goals and contribute to the nation's economic and social development plans.

Under this collaboration, the Academy will offer guidance on administrative reform and training in public administration, policy, leadership, sustainable development, etiquette, and media relations. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry, highlighted that the Ministry will contribute lectures on first aid, disease prevention, health education, serum handling, quality control, infection management, and health economics.

Furthermore, the Ministry will support the Academy's trainees and graduates in participating in presidential health initiatives, including early disease detection programmes and regular blood donation drives.

Abdel Ghaffar also mentioned the establishment of a joint committee to oversee the protocol's implementation and assess its effectiveness. Additionally, the Ministry will ensure an ambulance is available to address any emergencies involving the Academy's trainees and visitors, adhering to the established protocols of the ambulance authority.