Egypt Starts Construction Of Groundwater Drinking Water Stations In South Sudan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation has begun construction on five of eight planned groundwater drinking water stations in South Sudan. This initiative is a collaborative effort between the two nations and aims to improve access to safe drinking water for South Sudanese citizens.

Located in Central Equatoria and Jonglei states, the stations will utilize solar power for sustainable operation, particularly beneficial in remote areas. This project is part of a broader bilateral cooperation program between Egypt and South Sudan, focusing on development initiatives that directly benefit the South Sudanese people.

Building on prior success, the Egyptian Ministry has already constructed 20 groundwater stations in South Sudan, providing clean drinking water to roughly 100,000 people. Additionally, they are undertaking projects to manage rainwater and construct dams for drought mitigation.

Hani Sewilam, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, emphasized Egypt's commitment to supporting South Sudan through development projects. He highlighted the strong and longstanding relationship between the two countries.

Sewilam also said that Egypt is committed to working with South Sudan to address the challenges of water scarcity and climate change. He said that the two countries are working together to develop a comprehensive water resources management plan for the Nile River Basin.

The launch of the eight new water stations is a significant step forward in Egypt's efforts to support the development of South Sudan. The project will provide clean, safe drinking water to thousands of people and help to improve their quality of life.