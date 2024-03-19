Catalyst Capital Targets Acquisition Of Three Firms With EGP 250M Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Catalyst Capital Egypt, through its subsidiary CCA, is poised to secure influential minority stakes in three diverse sector companies.

CEO Abdel Aziz Abdel Nabi of Catalyst Partners disclosed to Daily News Egypt that the trio of deals, cumulatively valued at EGP 250m, were slated for completion within the year. The investments will span the pharmaceutical, retail, and agricultural-export sectors.

Abdel Nabi noted that negotiations with the pharmaceutical firm are nearing conclusion, with closure anticipated post-Eid al-Fitr. The deal faced minor due diligence delays.

The firm remains on the lookout for robust acquisition prospects across essential sectors, actively exploring market opportunities.

The CCA Fund, under Catalyst Capital Egypt, has pioneered the region's first significant investment fund, in collaboration with the UN Development Programme in Egypt, injecting EGP 100m into Alexandria Industrial Development (AID).

Launched in March 2022, this trailblazing fund is dedicated to fostering positive societal change and advancing the UN's sustainable development goals. It has garnered support from Egypt's premier state-owned financial entities and partners with the UN Development Programme to gauge its portfolio's socio-environmental impact.

Key contributors include Misr Insurance Holding, Misr Life Insurance, Misr Insurance, Post for Investment, Misr Finance and Investment Fund, Banque du Caire, Attijariwafa Bank, Fawry, United Bank, Suez Canal Bank, and Baraka Bank.